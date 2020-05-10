Cynthia McDonough, AKA Cindy, wife of Peter "Pete" McDonough, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 after 20 plus years of a long illness that she was very determined to defeat. She did her Very Best, till as age 84 she left us for her Catholic Future. As a talented artist in high school and for all of her life, she enjoyed all forms of art, including etching, oils, watercolor, and ceramics. Because of her art talent she received a two year art scholarship to the Art League of California. While a new employee at the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, on a Blind Date, she met the man who changed both of their lives forever, an Air Force Lieutenant Radar Intercept Officer flying in the Northrop F-89J Scorpion Fighter-Interceptor at Hamilton AFB, CA. They became engaged, married, and had three wonderful children, Brian, Brad and Lisa. Lisa unfortunately left us prematurely at age 21. Cindy and Pete now have three Exceptional Grandchildren, and 60 Wonderful years together. While being a loving mother, Cindy often had to take care of her three children alone when Pete was on aircrew duties: Cold War Air Defense Command Nuclear Alert; deployed to Florida for the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis; and for the Vietnam War. Cindy became very active in fitness and healthful living in her 50's, and went to a fitness club five days a week for many years. Then she discovered ballroom dancing, and asked Pete to take her to lessons and dancing, which they did for 15 very enjoyable years, until slowed down by her illness. Cindy was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to those who knew her, may she now rest in peace as she joins her parents, William and Dorothy Allard, her Big Brother Billy and our daughter Lisa. She will be missed by those who love her, so please give a hug today to those who you love, as well ......



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store