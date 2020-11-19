Cynthia Valdez

June 13, 1965 - November 10, 2020

Sacramento, California - Loving mother of John (Adriana), Nicole and Joel. Adoring grandmother to Bela, Gabriela, Daniela, Jayden and John IV. Sister of Carol, Stella, Mary, Susie and Tommy. Cynthia passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Sacramento. She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Thomas Martinez; siblings, Johnny, Ruth and David; grandson Noah. We are heartbroken by our loss and will miss her dearly. Family and friends are invited to a Viewing on Sat. 11/21, from 4:30pm- 7:00pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95822 and a burial on Mon. 11/23 at St. Mary's Cemetery. A private Funeral will be held on 11/23.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store