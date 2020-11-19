1/1
Cynthia Valdez
1965 - 2020
Cynthia Valdez
June 13, 1965 - November 10, 2020
Sacramento, California - Loving mother of John (Adriana), Nicole and Joel. Adoring grandmother to Bela, Gabriela, Daniela, Jayden and John IV. Sister of Carol, Stella, Mary, Susie and Tommy. Cynthia passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Sacramento. She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Thomas Martinez; siblings, Johnny, Ruth and David; grandson Noah. We are heartbroken by our loss and will miss her dearly. Family and friends are invited to a Viewing on Sat. 11/21, from 4:30pm- 7:00pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95822 and a burial on Mon. 11/23 at St. Mary's Cemetery. A private Funeral will be held on 11/23.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Viewing
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
NOV
23
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
