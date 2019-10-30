Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Winsor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia "Cindy" Winsor, 80 of Citrus Heights, CA passed away peacefully into eternal rest at her home on October 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cindy, the oldest of four siblings, grew up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota and started her nursing career working part time and summers as a nurse's aide at Tyler Hospital. After graduating from Ivanhoe Public High School, she moved to Sacramento and continued her career in nursing, eventually graduating from the Sacramento City College nursing program and becoming a registered nurse. She worked as an RN for over 35 years at various places, such as Mercy Hospital, American River Hospital and eventually retiring from the Med Clinic. Cindy was married to Richard Winsor for 45 years until he passed away in 2003. Through a support group, Widowed Persons Association of California (WPAC), she met Robert Schultz. Committed to spending the rest of their lives together they travelled the world and treasured each other's company. When she became ill, Robert lovingly cared for her. Cindy had a very full and wonderful life. She consistently selflessly cared for others, and found opportunities to volunteer through her church, WPAC, the Red Hat Society and her sorority (Beta Sigma Phi), with whom she was active since 1966. She most enjoyed traveling, volunteering, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Winsor, and parents Vincent and Romell Pederson. She is survived by her two children Rick (Kirsten) and Lori, granddaughters Ruby and Daisy, husband Robert Schultz, siblings, Bruce, Linda and Lois, several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends. A private burial was held on October 25, 2019 at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Milagro Centre, 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., in Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. John's Shelter Program for Women and Children.

Cynthia "Cindy" Winsor, 80 of Citrus Heights, CA passed away peacefully into eternal rest at her home on October 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cindy, the oldest of four siblings, grew up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota and started her nursing career working part time and summers as a nurse's aide at Tyler Hospital. After graduating from Ivanhoe Public High School, she moved to Sacramento and continued her career in nursing, eventually graduating from the Sacramento City College nursing program and becoming a registered nurse. She worked as an RN for over 35 years at various places, such as Mercy Hospital, American River Hospital and eventually retiring from the Med Clinic. Cindy was married to Richard Winsor for 45 years until he passed away in 2003. Through a support group, Widowed Persons Association of California (WPAC), she met Robert Schultz. Committed to spending the rest of their lives together they travelled the world and treasured each other's company. When she became ill, Robert lovingly cared for her. Cindy had a very full and wonderful life. She consistently selflessly cared for others, and found opportunities to volunteer through her church, WPAC, the Red Hat Society and her sorority (Beta Sigma Phi), with whom she was active since 1966. She most enjoyed traveling, volunteering, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Winsor, and parents Vincent and Romell Pederson. She is survived by her two children Rick (Kirsten) and Lori, granddaughters Ruby and Daisy, husband Robert Schultz, siblings, Bruce, Linda and Lois, several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends. A private burial was held on October 25, 2019 at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Milagro Centre, 6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., in Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. John's Shelter Program for Women and Children. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close