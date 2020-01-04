Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. Elaine Highsmith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine was born and grew up on a farm near Norfolk, Nebraska, June 23, 1924. She graduated Madison, NE high school, 1942, then secretarial school in Lincoln, NE where she learned typing and shorthand, a lost art. She began her profession as a stenographer with the US Army Corps of Engineers in Yakima and Hanford, WA during WWII. There she met and married Darrell Highsmith in 1944 at the 1st Presbyterian Church. They moved to Sacramento and Elaine began her long career working for the Sacramento Bee in the early 1950's. At the Bee, she was the Executive Secretary for CK McClatchy, Walter Jones, editor, and ended her career as secretary for Art Nauman, Ombudsman. Her fondest memories were leading school children and the public on tours of the Bee building until she retired in 1985. After retirement, she and Darrell travelled, and played golf all over California and the nation. Elaine could light up a room with her friendly, positive and outgoing personality. She was noticed by all for her sense of style and impeccable dress. She was gracious, always sending written thank you notes for every good deed. Elaine made life so much more enjoyable for everyone who had the good fortune to meet her. We thank the staff at ACC Care Center for their loving and forgiving care and also to the staff of Sutter Hospice who helped ease the end of her life. Elaine was predeceased by her husband and her two step sons: Grant and Gary Highsmith. She is survived by her Niece and caregiver, Gwen Tilton and husband Glenn and Nephew Kim Harrington and their families, all of Sacramento. Other survivors are Sister Marie Logan, and nephew Ron Logan, San Diego; Nieces Pam McInnis, Warsaw, IN, Linda Thompson, Hillsboro, OR; Granddaughter Angela Robbins and husband Pat, of Sacramento and Great Granddaughters Amanda and Brandy; Niece Karen Coplantz, Gustine, CA. Everyone who knew Elaine is invited to Her Memorial Service which will be held at First United Methodist Church, Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 am . The church is located at 21st & J streets.

