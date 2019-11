Dal Taylor, age 69, of Sacramento, CA, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Dal was born in Sutter Creek, CA on November 1, 1950, a son of the late Gail (Slone) and Kenneth Deryl Taylor. He was raised in Sacramento, graduating from Encina High School in 1968. Dal became a Jehovah Witness Minister after graduating high school, a career he pursued until his passing. He enjoyed the mountains, baseball but most of all the joy he received from making others laugh, he was a true practical joker. Dal is survived by his wife, Julie Taylor of Sacramento; daughter, Sarah Bernardy; step-son, Drew Holiner; sister, Linda Hunter; brother, Michael Taylor; half-brother, Adam "Phil" Taylor; and was a grandfather of four. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 6:o00 P.M. at the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in West Sacramento. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to contributions on the website jw.org . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.