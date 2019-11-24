Dal Taylor, age 69, of Sacramento, CA, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Dal was born in Sutter Creek, CA on November 1, 1950, a son of the late Gail (Slone) and Kenneth Deryl Taylor. He was raised in Sacramento, graduating from Encina High School in 1968. Dal became a Jehovah Witness Minister after graduating high school, a career he pursued until his passing. He enjoyed the mountains, baseball but most of all the joy he received from making others laugh, he was a true practical joker. Dal is survived by his wife, Julie Taylor of Sacramento; daughter, Sarah Bernardy; step-son, Drew Holiner; sister, Linda Hunter; brother, Michael Taylor; half-brother, Adam "Phil" Taylor; and was a grandfather of four. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 6:o00 P.M. at the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in West Sacramento. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to contributions on the website jw.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019