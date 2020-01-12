Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Francis Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Francis Clark was born in Hollywood, CA to Edwin Clark and Marion (McMahon) Clark on Feb. 28, 1937. He died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 18, 2019, age 82. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Robin and his youngest brother Stacey. He is survived by his wife Mati, daughter Celina, son Sean (Kim), three grandchildren; Sean-David, Eli and Sammie; younger brother Don (Sandy) and sister Arden. Dale graduated from San Jose State University in 1961 w/ a B.A. in English Lit. After nearly dying of boredom as an exec with Kaiser, he transitioned into pharmaceutical sales and moved his young family to Hawaii. There he put together a band, the "Irish Kangaroo" , Dale played guitar and was lead vocal. On weekends and evenings, the band played local nightclubs in Waikiki, providing entertainment to locals and for many soldiers on R & R from Viet Nam. Their specialty was folk songs and Irish ballads. Eventually Dale moved back to NorCal, but he couldn't kick the entertainment bug so he joined a local theater group called the Apple Hill Gang in Placerville. The group performed Wild West reenactments and Dale became Sheriff Hawkeye of Hangtown. During one such performance, a Wild West gunfight in a parade, he accidentally shot a pretty, young "saloon girl" called "Ca$h-N-Carry". Thus began his relationship with a pert young cosmetologist from West Point whose real name was Madelyn (Mati) Barbara Schilling. He and Mati later tied the knot under the Bell Tower on July 17, 1976 during the Bicentennial celebration. A few years later he found God, or vice-versa. After his conversion, he and Mati adopted a daughter, Celina. The three of them spent over a decade ministering in various churches, conferences and retreats traveling throughout most of the U.S., its territories, and into Canada. Even after they settled back into the Sacramento and Mati took a degree in nursing, Dale never stopped "ministering" to people wherever he found himself, imparting the kingdom of God as a lifestyle, not just a ministry. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, owe some aspect of their spiritual growth and/or well-being to Dale's ministry. His unique, genuine, ever authentic walk with Jesus will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Volcano Union Inn in Volcano, CA on Jan. 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amador County Community Choir.

