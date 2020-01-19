Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale L. Bahn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale L. Bahn passed away at home in Roseville on November 25th. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Christine, daughter Donna and her husband Mike Anderson, son Dale and his wife Stephanie and grandchildren Emma and Sam and sister-in-law Georgina McGarrity and Robin Wright and Ann and Reg Slater Dale was the first son of William and Emma Bahn born February 27,1938 in Kansas. Dale spent his youth in Woodland and received his diploma from Woodland High School, where he made several important lifelong friends. He served in the US Air Force in 1956-1978. He was a machinist and welder in research & development. Dale honed his craft as a machinist and became quite expert with metal. He furthered his education with two years of college courses. Dale took great pride in fabricating and producing whatever was needed for a particular job. In 1974, Dale served a term on the Center Unified School District school board. For the next 20 years, Dale worked at CSUS as the Supervisor for the Technical Support Center in the Science building. Dale's meticulous work was integral to the research & development projects in the Physics Department. When Dale Bahn's name went on a project, the quality was always top notch. Dale especially enjoyed teaching and inspiring the next generation of machinists. Dale met Christine in England and they were married in 1959. They had a lifelong love story. Dale and Christine were exceptional dancers, from their early days at the NCO Clubs, to later years at the Lodge at Sun City, Roseville where they resided. They took time to travel the world and also enjoyed sailing with Donna and Mike around the Puget Sound in Washington. Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a was a quiet, strong man, quick to smile and shake hands. Dale loved his dogs, his yard, his roses, and keeping his house and truck in pristine condition. Dale was an avid lifelong bowler and was usually in a couple of leagues. His nickname at the bowling alley was 'Mr. Mayor'. He lived a good and productive life and he will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life on January 24th at Sierra Pines Rec Center, 7600 Whistlestop Way in Roseville from 12:00pm to 3:00pm.

