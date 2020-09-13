1/1
Dale Landis Battani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Dale Landis Battani, passed away peacefully at home with his family at the age of 84. Dale was born on July 28, 1936, in Woodward, Iowa, to James and Gina Battani. He attended Central University in Pella, Iowa and in 1955, he enlisted in the Marines where he was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant and became a radio and radar technician. He moved to California and married Carolyn Boone. They were married for 28 years and raised 4 children. Dale worked in the missile industry and was most proud of working on the Apollo project. On October 19, 1991, he married Nancy Kamp. Dale was happiest when he was surrounded by family. He was most proud of his Italian heritage and his service in the Marine Corps. He loved eating. If you left it, he would eat it. He was a collector; especially of antiques. He loved the California mountains, fishing, golfing and, last but not least, his beloved Red Sox. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and his son, Timothy, his mother and father, Gina, and James. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his four children, Lisa, Heidi, Troy, and Steven, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery at 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA, at 10:00 am. Gravesite services to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to organizations Dale truly believed in and supported; The Wounded Warrior Project or The Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn
5757 Greenback Lane
Sacramento, CA 95841
916-732-2020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved