On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Dale Landis Battani, passed away peacefully at home with his family at the age of 84. Dale was born on July 28, 1936, in Woodward, Iowa, to James and Gina Battani. He attended Central University in Pella, Iowa and in 1955, he enlisted in the Marines where he was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant and became a radio and radar technician. He moved to California and married Carolyn Boone. They were married for 28 years and raised 4 children. Dale worked in the missile industry and was most proud of working on the Apollo project. On October 19, 1991, he married Nancy Kamp. Dale was happiest when he was surrounded by family. He was most proud of his Italian heritage and his service in the Marine Corps. He loved eating. If you left it, he would eat it. He was a collector; especially of antiques. He loved the California mountains, fishing, golfing and, last but not least, his beloved Red Sox. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and his son, Timothy, his mother and father, Gina, and James. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his four children, Lisa, Heidi, Troy, and Steven, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery at 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA, at 10:00 am. Gravesite services to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to organizations Dale truly believed in and supported; The Wounded Warrior Project
or The Shriners Hospitals for Children
.