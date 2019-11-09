Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Melvin Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Melvin Wright, 94, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones following a brief illness. He leaves Carlyon Hammerstad; his daughter, Thomas (Ty) Smiley; his son, John Wright; his son, Janice Freeberg; his daughter, Joanne Wright; his daughter, Timothy Wright; his son, 11 grandchildren; and many close friends. Born and raised in Schaller, IA, the son of Hattie Mae Schilling and Melvin Henry Wright, he was a longtime resident of the Sacramento area. In November 1951 he married Phyllis Forker (deceased 2004) in Southern California. In his early years, Mr. Wright would enjoy spending time with his brothers causing trouble throughout Sac County, IA. After graduating from Schaller Public (High School) in 1943, he joined the United States Army Air Force, where he was a Cadet Training and had completed B-29 flight engineer school. After serving with the Army, Mr. Wright attended the University of Southern California completing a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1951. He would also obtain an MBA from University of California Los Angeles in 1977. Having spent his whole career in aerospace. Working for Given Manufacturing, Aerojet-General Corporation, Hydraulic Research, Hughes Helicopter and back to Aerojet. Retiring from Aerojet in 1988 as a Supervisor of Supplier Quality Engineering. During Mr. Wright's time at Hughes Helicopter he was granted patent number 4,524,620 for: "In Flight Monitoring of Composite Structural Components Such as Helicopter Rotor Blades." Dale was always there for his family. Mr. Wright had a passion for reengineering anything that needed to be fixed. He had a knack for coming up with creative ways to solve complex problems. His hobbies included collecting and restoring Metropolitan automobiles and keeping his wife's clock collection running. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to - 1455 Response Rd #190, Sacramento, CA 95815.

