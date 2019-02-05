Dale Ray Cowan, age 78, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019. He passed away quietly at his home surrounded by his family. Dale was a compassionate man who loved to travel, garden, tinker in his shop, hunt and fish, go 4-wheeling in his Jeep, and take care of his animals and fruit trees. Dale is survived by his darling wife, Kay Cowan, his four children, Terry, Ron, Jeff, and Nicole, (and spouses) along with eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sisters Betty, and Naomi, nephews Monty and Donnie, brother Billy, and grandson Javone.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 5, 2019