Dale Swenson (1944 - 2019)
Dale Swenson born august 28 1944 passed away December 6 2019. Dale grew up in union hill from 1947 - I 1964. Graduated from union hill elementary school in 1958, Nevada union high school in 1962, Sierra college in 1964 and Sacramento state in 1968. Worked for Sacramento county as a probation officer for 30 years and owned and operated a landscaping company for many years. Member of sunrise community church for over 40 years, taught a men's bible study for 35 years. Joins his late wife Lorraine, parents Paul and Bernice, brother Cliff Swenson in heaven on December 6 2019. Also survived by brother Doug, sister-in-law Edwina Swenson, niece Lisa Johnson and nephew Gary Woodruff and many believers in Christ Jesus. No services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 20, 2019
