Dale Wallace Gredvig was born on February 8, 1951 in Yakima, WA. He was born sixth of eight children to Lucille and Robert Gredvig. He passed peacefully on April 19, 2020 in Sacramento, CA after a long battle with various illnesses. He wed Linda Bernadette Beaudry on November 14th, 1970 and they remained happily married for 49 years. He was a devoted father to three beautiful children, Christopher Michael, Rebecca Helen and Zachary Daniel. Dale was particularly close to his grandchildren Alexus Nicole, Isaiah Anthony, Ella Mae and Zoe Dale who affectionately knew him as "Papa". Family was his pride and joy. Dale retired from the County of Sacramento after 26 years where he developed many friendships that would endure a lifetime. He participated in many of his children's activities including College Glen Little League, BAC Soccer, and the Boy Scouts. After retirement, his greatest passion and fulfillment was the time spent volunteering for the UC Davis Medical Center Tower 8 Transplant unit. He brought inspiration and hope to all that he counseled. The family would like to extend much gratitude to the staff at UC Davis Medical Center that provided exceptional care for him for 25 years thank you. When he was not volunteering at the Med Center, he took care of his grandchildren, watching them from when they were babies then before and after school. He felt blessed to be such a big part of their life. They kept his spirits up during tough times. Dale loved spending time outdoors with his family and friends, going on camping trips to the mountains and the ocean. The family would often take a trip to Pismo Beach during the summer. His passions included classic cars and Classic Rock music and you could often find him out at Sacramento Raceway with his kids watching the drag races. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sisters Mardell, Cindy, and Vonnie and his older brother Jerry. He is survived by his brothers Bob, Mark, and Rich. Remembering with heavy hearts are his wife Linda, his children Chris (Stephanie), Becky (Vanard), Zac (Janeen), and grandchildren Alexus, Isaiah, Ella Mae, and Zoe Dale and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten by his family, extended family, and friends. Dale twice received lifesaving organ transplants so In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate that donations be made to donatelifecalifornia.org or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.