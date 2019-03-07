Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale William "Bill" Pingree. View Sign

March 5, 2019 A much loved, respected, and admired man is gone from our lives. Dale, know to many as Bill, died March 5th from pancreatic cancer. He had a good year sharing many special activities with his family, but finally succumbed to his disease at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Dale was born in Winnemucca, Nevada to David A. Pingree and Rona J. Minor, and was the 3rd of 4 boys. He lived in the gold mining town of National, Nevada until age 3 when his family moved to Loomis, California. His dad built a house on 20 acres on Highway 193 in Lincoln, where Dale attended Lincoln Elementary School. During his high school years, he went to live with his uncle and aunt, Herb and Bee Pingree on the family ranch in Grass Valley, and attended Nevada Union H.S. He played football, ran cross country, and was a 4-H All Star. He attended Sierra College and transferred toChico State. Having run out of money for school, he joined the Army for two years and spent 16 months in Korea. After an honorable discharge, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service. In 1958, he met Diane Beechel and they married in 1960. Dale graduated from Sac State,and became a teacher in the San Juan School district. Upon receiving his administrative degree, he became an elementary principal. Dale knew the names of all of the children in his school, and spent every noon hour on the playground. He treated everyone with respect and was admired by his staff and students alike. He was an educator for 35 years before retiring in 1994. Dale and Diane had a wonderful life together raising three children in Newcastle. He loved working on their property, tending to animals, traveling, and playing with the grandchildren. Dale is survived by Diane, his wife of 59 years, daughter Julie Long (David), son Jeff (Marla), son Brian (JoAnn), grandchildren McKenna Long, Quincy Storm (Travis), Alyssa Pingree, Savannah Pingree, Mitch Pingree (fiance Lindsey), Macie Pingree, and great-grandsons Indri and Iver Storm. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 15th at the First United Methodist Church of Loomis at 6414 Brace Road. Donations can be made to the: Kaiser Home Health & Hospice 1680 E. Roseville Pkwy. #113 Roseville, CA 95661 Att: Rita or First United Methodist Church of Loomis 6414 Brace Road Loomis, CA 95650

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 7, 2019

