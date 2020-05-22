Dan Eugene Griffith, beloved husband to Judy Griffith, left his earthly shackles on Friday night, May 8, 2020. He will be remembered as a stubborn man with a big heart who so dearly loved his family. He was born on February 5, 1958 in Ohio to parents Charles and Josephine Griffith. He was raised by his stepmother June. He was the youngest brother to Wayne, Griff, Larry and Jim Griffith and big brother to sister Wanda Griffith. Although he had no children of his own, he was a devoted step father and uncle, even risking his own life to save the life of his young niece when he was just a young man himself. He loved drinking Jack Daniels and being with family. He leaves behind his cherished partner and wife Judy Griffith whom he spent 25 years with (9 years married).



