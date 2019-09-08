August 22, 2019 Our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Dan Weldon Weeks, passed away peacefully and painlessly at his home in Capitola, overlooking Monterey Bay. Dan spent most of his adult life in Sacramento, as a music director, teacher, counselor, singer, bicyclist, hiker, patron of the arts, and intrepid traveler of worlds both earthly and spiritual. Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Susan Coy Weeks, children David & Danny Weeks, Kellie Purcell, and Laura Dughi, and six grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at 3:30 pm on September 14th at St. Mark's Methodist Church, 2391 St. Marks Way, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice of Santa Cruz County (www.hospicesantacruz.org). They helped Dan and Susan beyond measure.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019