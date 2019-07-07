Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana E. Hilderbrand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dana E. Hilderbrand, 68, passed away surrounded by loved ones at his Orangevale, CA home on Thursday, June 27th, 2019. He was born on November 7th, 1950, to Dewey T. Hilderbrand & Vivian A. Hilderbrand (Senecal) in Sacramento, CA. He grew up in Orangevale and attended Bella Vista High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Vietnam from Aug '68 - Sept '70 with Company B, 158 th Aviation Battalion, 101 st Airborne Division. His life after Vietnam was filled with many highs and lows, but without a doubt he considered his children his greatest achievements. He was a character! He held strong convictions and was very passionate about his beliefs. He was generous and wise. He was funny and quite a storyteller. He was loyal and loved by many. He will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sherry, older sister Katherine (Tom), younger brother Kirk (Maria), three children: Todd (Sarah), Andrea (Mike) and Jessica; four grandchildren: Zakary, Logan, Kasey & Joey, as well as his Uncle John (Doris) and many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. He also dearly loved his animal companions and is missed by his 35 yr old Bare-eyed Cockatoo, Angel, his 12+ yr old Chiweenie, Odie and newest addition, Kim K - a Pitbull in a Chihuahua body. He was predeceased by his father, Dewey (1/1/2001), mother, Vivian (6/18/19) and younger brother, Brian (10/25/2009). A special thank you goes out to his caregivers who came into his life and lovingly cared for him to the end. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. Dana was entertaining if for nothing else and in this spirit, a celebration of life party will be held in his honor at a later date. Please contact the family for details at

