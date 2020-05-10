Dana (Gray) Moore died peacefully Tuesday April 21, 2020 after a courageous fight with Leukemia. Dana is survived by her life partner and best friend, Joe McGinley, daughter Peyton Moore (19), son Griffin Moore (16), mother Carol Gray of Danville, father David (Donna) Gray of Martinez, sister Kelli Gray Garcia (Chris) and niece Jacqueline of Sutter Creek. Dana was born on March 24, 1966 in Walnut Creek and raised in Alamo, California. She graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1984, then moved to Sacramento to attend Cal State Sacramento. She graduated in 1990 with a B.A. in Interior Design and has worked in Office Design for nearly 30 years. She also shared her love for art as an Art docent in the local elementary school. You can know much about Dana by how many friends she has made through the years. East Sacramento has literally dozens, if not hundreds, of her friends that are missing and honoring her every day. Dana had the unique way of connecting with everyone she met. She didn't care how much money you made, where you lived, or what race or religion you were. Dana treated everyone with humanity, kindness, and respect. Every time you had the privilege of spending time with her, you felt better than you did before. She could make you smile by her simple observations of life around her. "Stop and smell the roses" is often overused or a cliché, but with Dana she absolutely would stop and smell the roses. It could be the way an old house stood on an East Sac street, or the view of the lake at Pinecrest, or a new recipe that inspired her, the smell of a garden, the taste of a good cup of coffee, or a good fresh meal. It didn't really matter how spectacular it really was, Dana just knew how to enjoy life through these simple things. Two days after her passing, her son, Griffin, went for a run and saw a beautiful East Sac sunset and remarked that he just witnessed a sunset that mom had painted. We all knew what this meant. Griffin realized that his mom was still with us and she was asking him to enjoy the beauty in the sunset. We all need to realize Dana has not passed, rather she is still with us and asking all who loved her to honor her by appreciating the simple things, the small wonders in everyday life, the things we forget about when we get busy or stressed. Her body got tired of fighting Leukemia, but her spirit is still strong and inside each of us. Please help us honor her by enjoying something simple every day. Dana's family and friends will be organizing a Celebration of Life for her later this summer/ TBD. Donations can be made in her honor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at lightthenight.org (Team Dana).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.