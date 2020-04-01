Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Richard Robertson. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Pines 2855 Cold Springs Road Placerville , CA 95667 (530)-622-3813 Send Flowers Obituary

Born April 6, 1964 in Carmichael, CA to Audrey Rae Buckmaster and Ray Vern Robertson, died March 24, 2020 at home in Somerset, CA from heart failure. Predeceased by both parents; survived by his love Jessica Lester and their sons Colton and Ayden Robertson of Somerset, CA; son Riley Sowvlen of Redding, CA; sisters Ellen Atkin of Lakeside, AZ and Marla Tarpo of Laguna Beach, CA; half-brother, Darrell Robertson of Fair Oaks, CA, and half-sister Gloria Harrell of Stockton, CA. Beloved friend to so many throughout his life, Dana will be truly missed by all who knew him. He loved his barbecues and his car racing. Dana will always be with us as we participate in these events. Cremation, Chapel of the Pines Funeral Home, Placerville, CA. There will be no immediate services. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for the near future. A memorial fund has been established in Dana's name at El Dorado Savings Bank in Placerville, CA. Donations to assist his little family may be made directly to the Dana Robertson Memorial Fund c/o El Dorado Savings Bank, 4040 El Dorado Road, Placerville, CA 95667.

