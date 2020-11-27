Dana Winn
November 18, 2020
Sacramento, California - Dana Jennie Winn, born in Sacramento on May 3, 1992 to Tom and Nadine Winn, died suddenly on November 18, 2020. Dana was an energetic bundle of joy from the beginning and grew up surrounded by a large family in Folsom and El Dorado Hills. A rambunctious sister, loving daughter, devoted granddaughter, gregarious niece, playful cousin, and loyal friend, her life ended all too soon.
As a young girl, Dana was an accomplished gymnast and cheerleader. She competed fiercely, and with good humor, whether in the gym or out on the front lawn in family football games. Her smiling face and boundless enthusiasm would positively light up a room at any gathering. She attended Golden Hills School and Santa Catalina School, among others, graduating in 2010.
Even at a young age, Dana was drawn to the plight of the disadvantaged. She served meals and essentials to the homeless and helped young sex traffic victims in Cambodia. She also worked at New Alternatives, a Southern California non-profit organization, serving abused and neglected children.
Dana's professional work included support and counseling at Diamond House Detox Center, in home caretaking for a disabled young mother, and various jobs at her family's business. She was certified as both a drug and alcohol counselor and an esthetician. While taking classes at Sacramento City College, her dream of a career in nursing was sadly cut short.
Dana is survived by her father Tom (and wife Julie), her mother Nadine, her brother David (and wife Francesca), her niece Lily, her grandmother Ellen Morissette, her twelve uncles and aunts in the Winn and Williams families, and her thirteen cousins.
While Dana will be greatly missed, her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and dear friends. She was an amazing young woman who left an indelible mark on all of our lives. A brilliant beacon, Dana reminds us that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest.
There will be a small outside burial service due to COVID at East Lawn Memorial Park in December. Details will follow on the East Lawn website at www.Eastlawn.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to your favorite charity
.