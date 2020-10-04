After a courageous two-year battle with cancer, Daniel Albright Bartlett passed into eternal life on September 22nd, 2020. Dan is now at rest in the arms of the Lord (surely Heaven will never be the same). Those who knew Dan best were drawn to his infectious sense of humor, his huge heart, and his steadfast loyalty to friends and family alike. Dan was always the funniest person in the room at countless family gatherings and pretty much anywhere else. Humor was also his way of viewing the world at large whenever it ceased to make sense to him. And when it was needed most, the gentle side of Dan's humor became a lifeline during times of incalculable loss. Until you've laughed so hard that milk came out your nose, you can't fully appreciate the joy Dan's humorous spirit brought to those fortunate enough to fall under its spell. Dan also had a serious side that was best exemplified by his company Lifetime Solutions. For sixteen years he worked tirelessly to find safe and supportive environments for those no longer able to care for themselves. Dan was especially committed to his work on behalf of our aging veterans and loved to share stories about the fascinating men and women he encountered along the way. In his leisure time, Dan was an avid boater and water skier, former dirt biker, lifelong fan of the Raiders and Giants, dog lover, and a wholly devoted family man. Near the end of his life, Dan wrote "Happy with what I have. If I survive this I'm going to become a minimalist!" Humorous and hopeful and so totally Dan. He will be forever missed. Dan is survived by his beloved wife of twenty years, Kim, and his two sons, Miles and Cole who thought the sun and moon set on their dad. Dan was preceded in death by daughter Bella, parents Syd and Marge, brother Phil, and nephew Matt.



