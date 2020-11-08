Daniel Anders

March 21, 1955 - October 28, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Daniel Anders, loving husband and father, passed away at age 65. Dan was born on March 21, 1955 in Sacramento, CA to Ed and Jean Anders. In 1981, he married Annette(Boucher). They raised two children Daniel and Atlee. Dan worked for Bel Air supermarkets for 34 years. He loved watching the SF Giants, playing golf, fishing, and skiing. Dan had a zest for life like no one else. Dan will be missed deeply by all his family and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Jean. He is survived by his wife Annette, children, Daniel and Atlee Fallon(Brian), grandson Payne, sisters Sandy and Cindy, his sisters in laws, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held in near future.





