Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Charles Kroger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Charles Kroger, age 79, has passed away. Dan was born on 12/30/39 in Omaha, Nebraska to Orville Kroger and Doris Anne Nelson. In 1957 he moved to Concord, CA with his family. He graduated from San Francisco State in 1966 with a degree in Biology. After graduation he was an economic entomologist for the state of California. Dan's hard work ethic began at the age of 10 when he started sweeping floors at a local dime store. Later on his opened his own pest control business called Novex Pest Control, which he owned and operated for 24 years in Concord, CA. Dan loved his family, his bikes and working; in that order. Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Kroger; son Eric Kroger and his partner Donna; daughter Laura Smith and her husband Chris; and daughter Berit Dariano and her husband Matt; as well as 6 grandchildren: Eli, Harrison, Del, Julia, Dominic, and Allie. Dan's humor, loyalty and outspokenness endeared him to most. As a young man he felt sorry for kids who had to go to church. He spent his Sundays racing his motorcycle and go cart, which was fun for him. In his later years, he began attending church regularly with his wife, but had a difficult time wearing a suite and "talking church." However, his faith was real. He was loved by many and will be missed very much. Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1615 Morse Ave. in Sacramento on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 pm.

Daniel Charles Kroger, age 79, has passed away. Dan was born on 12/30/39 in Omaha, Nebraska to Orville Kroger and Doris Anne Nelson. In 1957 he moved to Concord, CA with his family. He graduated from San Francisco State in 1966 with a degree in Biology. After graduation he was an economic entomologist for the state of California. Dan's hard work ethic began at the age of 10 when he started sweeping floors at a local dime store. Later on his opened his own pest control business called Novex Pest Control, which he owned and operated for 24 years in Concord, CA. Dan loved his family, his bikes and working; in that order. Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Kroger; son Eric Kroger and his partner Donna; daughter Laura Smith and her husband Chris; and daughter Berit Dariano and her husband Matt; as well as 6 grandchildren: Eli, Harrison, Del, Julia, Dominic, and Allie. Dan's humor, loyalty and outspokenness endeared him to most. As a young man he felt sorry for kids who had to go to church. He spent his Sundays racing his motorcycle and go cart, which was fun for him. In his later years, he began attending church regularly with his wife, but had a difficult time wearing a suite and "talking church." However, his faith was real. He was loved by many and will be missed very much. Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1615 Morse Ave. in Sacramento on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 pm. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close