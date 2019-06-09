Daniel Charles Kroger, age 79, has passed away. Dan was born on 12/30/39 in Omaha, Nebraska to Orville Kroger and Doris Anne Nelson. In 1957 he moved to Concord, CA with his family. He graduated from San Francisco State in 1966 with a degree in Biology. After graduation he was an economic entomologist for the state of California. Dan's hard work ethic began at the age of 10 when he started sweeping floors at a local dime store. Later on his opened his own pest control business called Novex Pest Control, which he owned and operated for 24 years in Concord, CA. Dan loved his family, his bikes and working; in that order. Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Kroger; son Eric Kroger and his partner Donna; daughter Laura Smith and her husband Chris; and daughter Berit Dariano and her husband Matt; as well as 6 grandchildren: Eli, Harrison, Del, Julia, Dominic, and Allie. Dan's humor, loyalty and outspokenness endeared him to most. As a young man he felt sorry for kids who had to go to church. He spent his Sundays racing his motorcycle and go cart, which was fun for him. In his later years, he began attending church regularly with his wife, but had a difficult time wearing a suite and "talking church." However, his faith was real. He was loved by many and will be missed very much. Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1615 Morse Ave. in Sacramento on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019