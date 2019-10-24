Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Corti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 16, 1951, Daniel "Butch" Corti unexpectedly left his wife Hazel and his loving family and friends on October 20, 2019. A native Sacramentan, Butch was a star that shined bright. He had a laugh that echoed throughout his neighborhood and a yell that created fault lines in the Earth. Butch was larger than life and while he liked to think of himself as a tough guy with a crushing handshake and sharp tongue, in reality he had the biggest heart and made everyone he knew feel loved, welcomed, and part of his family. Butch was a character that reinvented himself many times throughout his life, from working alongside his family at Corti Brothers to moonlighting on sports radio. In these last few years, Butch could be found entertaining his grandchildren, golfing with his best friends, and giving everyone an incredibly hard time. Butch was a man who loved with passion and taught those who crossed his path to laugh and feel. Those who loved and learned from Butch will never be able to fill the void left by his passing. Dad, rest easy knowing that your Giants banner will forever fly out front. A viewing will be held at W.F. Gormley & Sons in Sacramento on October 26, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel2Towers.

Born March 16, 1951, Daniel "Butch" Corti unexpectedly left his wife Hazel and his loving family and friends on October 20, 2019. A native Sacramentan, Butch was a star that shined bright. He had a laugh that echoed throughout his neighborhood and a yell that created fault lines in the Earth. Butch was larger than life and while he liked to think of himself as a tough guy with a crushing handshake and sharp tongue, in reality he had the biggest heart and made everyone he knew feel loved, welcomed, and part of his family. Butch was a character that reinvented himself many times throughout his life, from working alongside his family at Corti Brothers to moonlighting on sports radio. In these last few years, Butch could be found entertaining his grandchildren, golfing with his best friends, and giving everyone an incredibly hard time. Butch was a man who loved with passion and taught those who crossed his path to laugh and feel. Those who loved and learned from Butch will never be able to fill the void left by his passing. Dad, rest easy knowing that your Giants banner will forever fly out front. A viewing will be held at W.F. Gormley & Sons in Sacramento on October 26, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel2Towers. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 24, 2019

