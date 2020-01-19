Daniel D. Sisneros, a Sacramento native, passed away on January 8, 2020, in his Imperial Beach home. Daniel valiantly fought 2 years in the Vietnam War, as a Specialist 4, for the US Army, from 1968 to 1969. Daniel is survived by his daughter Heather Sisneros, his son Michael Sisneros (Michelle), his three step-grandchildren, his brother Jerry Sisneros (Vonni), his sisters Elena Sisneros, Joyce Costa (Bill), and Michelle Mitchell (Bobby). Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Sisneros, his father, Joseph Lee Sisneros Sr., his mother, Mary Sisneros, and his brother Joseph Lee Sisneros Jr. A Sacramento memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020