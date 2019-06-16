Daniel E. Wolfe was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 30th, 1938. The son of Franklin and Irene Wolfe. Raised in Allen Park, Mi., he graduated from the University of Michigan School of Pharmacy. Faye (Campbell), his wife of 55 years, and Dan moved to Sacramento in 1967 where he worked in retail pharmacy for 49 years. Dan and Faye have 3 sons David (Jennifer), Matthew (Julie) and Timothy (Roxanne) and 7 grandchildren Franklin, Samantha, Jonah, Emma, Owen, Timmer and Addison. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Matthew E. Wolfe (Wife Joy and son Matthew H.). Dan loved fishing and was active in SIRS, Jolly Hookers, and Wheels and Reels Clubs. He had many enjoyable fishing trips to Canada, Alaska, Mexico and especially Folsom Lake with his trusty dog Smokie. With Faye, he traveled to China, Europe, the Baltic, New Zealand, Australia, Egypt (during the spring uprising) and even Easter Island. A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held on June 23rd at Lind Brothers Funeral Home 4221 Manzanita in Carmichael at 11am. Reception to follow at LaSierra Community Center 5325 Engle Rd. in Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Snowline Hospice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019