On November 28, 2019, Daniel F. Deaver, a lifelong resident of Sacramento County, left this earthly world to dance eternally with the love of his life, Edith Deaver. He is survived by five children Kelly, Daniel, Steven, Dena and Darrell; two sisters Donna and Jody; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan spent a short time in the Navy, then was a mail handler for 36 years before retirement. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dan's name to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 11, 2019