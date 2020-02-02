Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Park East Funeral Home 21620 Gulf Fwy Webster , TX 77598 (281)-332-3111 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Hope Lutheran Church 1804 S. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

At 95 years of age, Lt. Col. Daniel G. Illerich Retired USAF was a man who managed two careers in his life until retirement. Dan was a Select FAA Certified Flight Instructor who had completed Instrument Training and was selected as a Designated Pilot Examiner for Small Aircrafts. Dan also concurrently served with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 612 as a Pilot Observer and subsequently appointed as Auxiliary Inspector of Aircrafts to be used in Operations and was further selected for Staff Training Officer. Dan's time was terminated by his physical. Dan was a Charter Member of GHAFI, Greater Houston Area Flight Instructor's and served as Training Director. Dan also served as Precinct Chairman of Galveston Republican Committee in the Clear Lake Area and Council Observer. Dan was also Secretary of HAROA, Houston Area Retired Officer's Association, Member of the 23rd Bomb Squadron and former member of the NASA Area Shrine Club and the National Ski Patrol. Dan was husband to Mary A. MacFarlane-Illerich, deceased. Daniel G. Illerich was a graduate from the University of Nevada, Mechanical Engineer; and University of Chicago, MSA Engineer ing Management. Dan was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Friendswood, Texas. To my family and friends, "So long it's been good to know you but it's time to go." To my graduates and co-workers remember the "Missing Man Formation." "Keep your air speed up and the dirty side down stay out of thunderstorms go play in the clouds God gave us." A Celebration of Life was held on January 27, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church,

At 95 years of age, Lt. Col. Daniel G. Illerich Retired USAF was a man who managed two careers in his life until retirement. Dan was a Select FAA Certified Flight Instructor who had completed Instrument Training and was selected as a Designated Pilot Examiner for Small Aircrafts. Dan also concurrently served with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 612 as a Pilot Observer and subsequently appointed as Auxiliary Inspector of Aircrafts to be used in Operations and was further selected for Staff Training Officer. Dan's time was terminated by his physical. Dan was a Charter Member of GHAFI, Greater Houston Area Flight Instructor's and served as Training Director. Dan also served as Precinct Chairman of Galveston Republican Committee in the Clear Lake Area and Council Observer. Dan was also Secretary of HAROA, Houston Area Retired Officer's Association, Member of the 23rd Bomb Squadron and former member of the NASA Area Shrine Club and the National Ski Patrol. Dan was husband to Mary A. MacFarlane-Illerich, deceased. Daniel G. Illerich was a graduate from the University of Nevada, Mechanical Engineer; and University of Chicago, MSA Engineer ing Management. Dan was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Friendswood, Texas. To my family and friends, "So long it's been good to know you but it's time to go." To my graduates and co-workers remember the "Missing Man Formation." "Keep your air speed up and the dirty side down stay out of thunderstorms go play in the clouds God gave us." A Celebration of Life was held on January 27, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close