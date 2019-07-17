Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Geer Pennington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Geer Pennington (Dan) passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. He was born October 25, 1938 in Oakland, CA to Maitland and Mary Pennington and was raised in Sacramento. Dan spent his early years working in the family newspaper business. In 1962, he moved to Washington, DC and became a U.S. Capitol police officer where he was assigned to the U.S. Senate detail. He served during numerous historical events including participating in the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. In 1964, he was detailed to the Secret Service during the inauguration of President Lyndon Johnson. In 1966, he turned his focus to politics. Dan returned to California in 1981 where he was appointed Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the California State Fair and Cal Expo by Governor Deukmejian. Later the governor assigned him to an executive position at the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). In 1995, Governor Wilson appointed him Chairman of the California Integrated Waste Management Board where he served until 2000. From 2001 2003, he was the Deputy Political Director for the Bill Simon for Governor campaign. Dan remained active in local and state politics for the remainder of his life. While Dan loved politics, he would happily tell anyone that marrying Mary Lee Jackson in 1991 was his biggest achievement. The depth of their love was evident to anyone in their presence. Dan was known by many names including Chairman, Chief, The Senator, Dinkle Dan and Grandpa Sport. He was a proud father, uncle, grandfather and brother. He relished the time he spent with his family. Daniel is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Lee, daughters Christina Pennington (Kris), Katherine Laccone (Michael), Danielle Nieto (Chris) and Suzanne Sutton (Matt), grandchildren Blake, Paige, Kourtney, Richard, Lauren, Jacob and Trent); brother Dallas (Merrily), nieces and nephew, Tammy, Jill and Tom, great nieces and nephew Taylor, Madison, Jennifer, Sara and Drew. The family thanks Dr. Antonio Balatbat and the team of Mercy physicans who provided outstanding care. They also wish to thank Ruben Bainivalu, who earned Dan's love and trust and who cared for Dan with strength and tenderness. Services will be held July 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church; 803 Figueroa St. Folsom at 2:00 pm. Immediately following the service, a celebration reception will be held at the home of Karen and Tom Scott. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson Association of Northern California (

