Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM East Lawn Memorial Park - Greenhouse 4300 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento , CA

Daniel Gordon Zuckerman succumbed to heart failure at Kaiser Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 84. He died surrounded by family who loved him dearly. Dan was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, stepfather, grandfather extraordinaire and great-grandfather. Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 8, 1935 to Herschel (Harry) and Nettie Zuckerman. He grew up in Oakland, CA, attended local elementary schools and completed his High School education at Castlemont. While growing up in Oakland he was an active and willing helper for his parents as they ran their coffee shops. He always spoke fondly of those times. During his childhood he developed a lifelong love of music. He learned to play the piano at age 6, and as an adult, played the tuba, the concertina and a variety of brass instruments --the tuba being his favorite. From 1988 through 2007 Dan participated in Sacramento's annual Tuba Christmas Concert. Dan loved learning about, and tinkering with, cars. At last count, he had owned over 100 in his lifetime. One of his proudest childhood achievements was being the youngest member of the Oakland Roadsters Car Club. After High School Dan joined the Marines but was disappointed to have missed the

At last count, he had owned over 100 in his lifetime. One of his proudest childhood achievements was being the youngest member of the Oakland Roadsters Car Club. After High School Dan joined the Marines but was disappointed to have missed the Korean War years. He served as an Air Traffic Controller at the El Toro Marine Corp Air Station in Southern CA. He always said his time in the Marines changed his life. After proudly serving for three years, he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Long Beach State. After several years of teaching and working as a school psychologist, Dan continued his education earning his Doctorate of Education at the University of Southern California. His successful career in education continued for 25 years as a Research Consultant at the California Department of Education in Sacramento. He was a respected and valued employee of the Department and the school districts that received his services. He was awarded numerous commendations for his work with them. Dan was a lifelong learner, traveler, sailor, pilot, rancher, builder, cheek pincher and a self-proclaimed biscuits and gravy expert. Given he developed his expertise in many, many diners throughout the country, he may have been right. However, his most enduring interest was conversation. Dan loved nothing more than a good story, whether in English, Spanish or in his latest language acquisition, Yiddish. He was very proud of his Yiddish vocabulary and loved participating in the Yiddish Club where he enjoyed improving his language skills and making new friends. Dan always had conversation partners be they family, lifelong friends, co-workers or a stranger that he met in a coffee shop who became an instant friend. Dan was a wise and humble man who always said that if you want to engage someone in conversation, get them to talk about themselves and the rest will follow. He had that honed to perfection. Most important in Dan's life were his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved family: wife Nancy of over 33 years, son Ben (Feli) Zuckerman of Long Beach, CA, and their children Trinidad and Daniel and Ben's daughters Francesca and Zoe, son David (Jen Snyder) Zuckerman, of Concord, MA, and their children, Justina (Mike), Malcolm and Jocelyn, and the new great-grandson Teddy, daughter Shaena Zuckerman of Orono, ME, daughter Jennifer (Sam) Schoner of Mill Valley, CA and their children Sarah and Lauren and son John (Christy) Evans of El Dorado Hills, CA and their children, Will, Colin and Elly. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, William Reuther (Susan), Edward Reuther (Kendal) and Robert Phelps, as well as his many Canadian cousins, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his loving brother Gordon and his sister-in-law Arline and his sister-in-law Pamela Phelps. Dan loved his life even though his later years had been more difficult and sometimes frustrating for him. However, he always maintained his indomitable spirit, sense of humor, interest in others, kindness and gentleness, desire to be helpful to anyone and his integrity and intellect that always guided him. Dan will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Dan, please consider a donation to a charitable organization whose focus is on assisting veterans. Dan truly personified the words, "Once a Marine, always a Marine". A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento in the Greenhouse which is located behind East Lawn florist Shop. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020

