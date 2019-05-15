Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dan passed away peacefully in his home in Lincoln, CA on April 17 with his family and friends by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen, brother, Frank, and second wife, Sharon Sherwin. Dan was born August 21, 1934 in Sonora, CA and attended Groveland Elementary before moving to Stockton where he graduated from Stockton High School in 1952 and married Natalie Allan in 1953. Dan worked in various occupations over his career becoming a Traffic Engineer for the California State Highways and State Department of Parks and Recreation. He also spent time as a Superintendent at both LILVAL and A.G. Spanos companies. Dan re-married Sharon Sherwin and welcomed her two children, Debbie and David. After the children were grown, Dan and Sharon spent time camping and traveling the world to such places as Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Europe, Hong Kong and Japan. Dan was always involved with the communities he lived. He was the President of Sunset Little League and Chairman of District 8 Little League in Stockton. After moving to Fair Oaks, Dan sat on the boards of the Fair Oaks Community Planning Advisory Council, Fair Oaks Recreation and Parks Department, Fair Oaks Cemetery District, Director of the Fair Oaks Water District Division Two and later lead the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Club in Lincoln. Dan enjoyed many endeavors and loved to fly planes, ride motorcycles, ski and collect antique guns. He will be dearly missed by his three children, Kenny (Anita), Kim (John) Fuhrman, Kathy (Dale) Holderman and two step children, Debbie Shirey and David Sherwin as well as his grandchildren, Kylie Gilliam, Air Force Major, Brian Gilliam, Jackie (Fuhrman) Kimsey and husband Brian, Katie Fuhrman, Cole Holderman, Jaime D'Agostino, his longtime friend and travel companion, Virginia Legarre and family, wonderful neighbors Gary and Carol Leonard and his loyal cat of 18 years "Lil Boy". There is no doubt Dan left an indelible mark on all that knew him with his advice, wisdom, integrity, and a passion for life.

