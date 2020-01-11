Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Joseph Maj. (retired) Egbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Joseph Egbert announces his passing on January 6, 2020, at the age of 83. He was the son of the late George L. and Ruth Egbert of Lansing Michigan. As a native of Michigan, Dan went to Michigan State and finished with a degree in business at Parkville college Kansas City Mo. He was eventually stationed at Mather AFB and Beale AFB, while finally retiring in Sacramento with his family. In 1959 he entered the USAF spending three tours in Vietnam as a B52 radar navigator-bombardier retiring after 20 years. He then received both his real estate license and insurance license eventually retiring from his son- in- laws insurance brokerage. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Ronda and his children, Stephen (Lisalee) and Wendy (Bob) Nielsen. Dan will also be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren, Danielle, Ryan, Jake, Connor, Dale and Kyle, by his younger twin siblings, Lynn J. (Nancy) Egbert and Lynda(Nick) Evers. Dan was predeceased by his three older siblings, Alice (Bob) Scovie, Col. George L. (Joanne) Egbert and Col. James F. (MaryAnn) Egbert. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at St Joseph of Marello Catholic Church on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am. Interment private will be on his beloved Beaver Island, Mi in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dan can be made to Project.org . or to the in Dan's name. Saint Joseph of Marello Catholic Church 7200 Auburn Folsom Rd. Granite Bay, CA 95746 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

