It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Joseph Egbert announces his passing on January 6, 2020, at the age of 83. He was the son of the late George L. and Ruth Egbert of Lansing Michigan. As a native of Michigan, Dan went to Michigan State and finished with a degree in business at Parkville college Kansas City Mo. He was eventually stationed at Mather AFB and Beale AFB, while finally retiring in Sacramento with his family. In 1959 he entered the USAF spending three tours in Vietnam as a B52 radar navigator-bombardier retiring after 20 years. He then received both his real estate license and insurance license eventually retiring from his son- in- laws insurance brokerage. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Ronda and his children, Stephen (Lisalee) and Wendy (Bob) Nielsen. Dan will also be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren, Danielle, Ryan, Jake, Connor, Dale and Kyle, by his younger twin siblings, Lynn J. (Nancy) Egbert and Lynda(Nick) Evers. Dan was predeceased by his three older siblings, Alice (Bob) Scovie, Col. George L. (Joanne) Egbert and Col. James F. (MaryAnn) Egbert. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at St Joseph of Marello Catholic Church on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am. Interment private will be on his beloved Beaver Island, Mi in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dan can be made to Project.org. or to the in Dan's name. Saint Joseph of Marello Catholic Church 7200 Auburn Folsom Rd. Granite Bay, CA 95746
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 11, 2020