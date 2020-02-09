Daniel Joseph Pane, born to Betty Lou Hanford Pane and Joseph Pane Jr on 9/20/1950 passed peacefully on 1/20/2020. Father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to many. Danny was a homeless advocate, lover of the arts, and lifetime purveyor of fine food and drink in the Sacramento area. He is lovingly remembered by his children: Abby Marie Pane Jaske (David), Evan Joseph Parrish-Pane (Leah) - grandchildren: Theo and Ceci Jaske, & Lily and Olive Pane - siblings: Pamela J. Leding (John), Teresa Pane Mohamed (Thomas), Joseph Pane III (Sue), Joshua Joseph Pane (Donna) - aunt: Lucille Barmby - as well as Bobbi Pane, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. His family wishes to thank his long-time friends and mentors, Pat Melarkey and Pete Mikacich. Danny left this earth forever. However, who he was and what he gave will always be remembered. Please join us in a celebration of Danny's life on Sunday, February 16 from 2-6 pm at the Clunie Clubhouse, 601 Alhambra Blvd. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Mutual Housing California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020