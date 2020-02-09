Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Joseph Pane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Joseph Pane, born to Betty Lou Hanford Pane and Joseph Pane Jr on 9/20/1950 passed peacefully on 1/20/2020. Father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to many. Danny was a homeless advocate, lover of the arts, and lifetime purveyor of fine food and drink in the Sacramento area. He is lovingly remembered by his children: Abby Marie Pane Jaske (David), Evan Joseph Parrish-Pane (Leah) - grandchildren: Theo and Ceci Jaske, & Lily and Olive Pane - siblings: Pamela J. Leding (John), Teresa Pane Mohamed (Thomas), Joseph Pane III (Sue), Joshua Joseph Pane (Donna) - aunt: Lucille Barmby - as well as Bobbi Pane, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. His family wishes to thank his long-time friends and mentors, Pat Melarkey and Pete Mikacich. Danny left this earth forever. However, who he was and what he gave will always be remembered. Please join us in a celebration of Danny's life on Sunday, February 16 from 2-6 pm at the Clunie Clubhouse, 601 Alhambra Blvd. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Mutual Housing California.

