Daniel Katsaros
January 4, 1932 - September 20, 2020
San Diego, California - Daniel Katsaros was born in San Francisco; to Homer and Stella, Greek immigrants escaping the communist Bolsheviks seeking freedom. He entered school, speaking only Greek and grew up in Orangevale, CA. At age 13, he drove to New York for his father. Daniel joined the Air Force at age 15 by fudging his birth certificate. He started a car business while stationed in Japan after his service worked for Beneficial finance and started Fulton Auto Sales.
Owner of two bars, The Berry Patch and Tender Trap in Sacramento, featuring controversial stars such as Lenny Bruce and musicians like Cal Tjader, We Five. Instrumental in getting Don Scaletta Trio their first contract with Capitol Records in 1965.
An accomplished twin-engine, instrument-rated pilot. Captain Dan also had a passion for fishing and yachts, navigating to places like the Bahamas, Panama, Mexico, and the Inside Passage. His family enjoyed travel, music, boating, horseback riding, and nature. A successful entrepreneur and man of his word enjoyed many lifelong friendships.
A devoted husband married to Georgie 57 years, beloved father survived by his 3 children 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, moved to La Mesa in 1997 to be close to his family. Family and friends will greatly miss his quick wit and adventuresome spirit and cherish the good times we had.
Services Facebook online @ St Gregory of Nyssa Greek Orthodox Church in El Cajon October 19, 2020, @ 10 am. Due to restrictions, RSVP to dkats2020@gmail.com to confirm the ability to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.inhisstepsramona.com
