Daniel Leland Freeman, the only son of the late Art and Alma Freeman, sadly passed away August 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Dan was born in Yuba City on January 24, 1937 and graduated from East Nicholas High School. After obtaining a degree in aeronautical engineering from Northrop University, Dan began his career working at Aerojet in Rancho Cordova. He moved his family to Rio Vista, CA in 1968 where he put his rocket-making skills to work designing tomato harvesters for Blackwelders Manufacturing. He and his family lived in Rio Vista until 1981 when he returned to Aerojet and moved to Orangevale. Dan was a devout Catholic and was extremely active in the Divine Savior Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus where he rose to the rank of Grand Knight. After his retirement from Aerojet in 2002, Dan spent his time traveling, training hunting dogs and sitting on the board of directors for Heritage Community Credit Union. Dan was loved by many and touched countless people with his willingness to get involved by generously volunteering his time and organizational skills. As an Eagle Scout, he served for many years as a scout leader, coached his sons' Little League teams and volunteered at swim meets. From the Rio Vista High School Boosters Club to several church committees and as a Board member of the credit union, his life was full of helping others. He was a devoted husband and a great father and grandfather. He was extremely proud of his family. Dan celebrated his 60th anniversary this year on Valentine's Day with his wife, Deanna (nee Zanetta). He is survived by his daughter Marilyn; son David and his wife Sally; son Tony and his wife Britt; daughter Janine and her husband Steve; grandsons Howard, Ben, Sam and Brooks; and granddaughters Maddie, Lexi, Morganne, Cate and Jane. A Memorial service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to attend via live-stream at the Facebook page of Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale using this link https://www.facebook.com/
divinesaviororangevale. Donations can be made in Dan's honor to Divine Savior Church here. Please indicate in the 'Other' category that the donation is being made on behalf of Dan Freeman.