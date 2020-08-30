Daniel LeEarl Hall was raised as a Jehovah's Witness serving in a capacity similar to senior pastor in a Christian church. In 1973 he formed a company Trim Line which became an international corporation and employed 1600 families in the USA and ten foreign countries. Upon leaving his religion of Jehovah's Witnesses he began an exhaustive search for truth which led to an in-depth study of the Word of God ( The Holy Bible) and the exposure of Counterfeit Christian Religions. Daniel LeEarl became a born again Christian in 1992 upon a personal encounter with the Lord. After 8 years of study and teaching under True Gospel Ministries, he received his Pastorate. During this time he conducted ministry designed to help individuals break free from various counterfeit religions. Pastor Hall has served at Delta Community Church in Courtland, California, Valley Bible in Stockton, California, and formed and directed the Sacramento Area Support Group for recovery from controlling religions. He has conducted seminars, spoken at conferences and churches in the US and Canada, taught special subjects at the Golden Gate Theological Seminary in Mill Valley, California and trained pastors for ministry. Pastor Hall used to oversee a Grace Conference each year for the education of pastors and others in ministry , teaching how to provide healing instruction for those exiting controlling or legalistic religions. Pastor Hall's main expertise is in making the deep theological issues of the Bible understandable to all Christians, providing Bible - based Christian counseling, and in researching to reveal unknown facts about aberrant Christian religions, the error of their teachings, their mind-control techniques, the emotional aspects of recovery, and counseling those in the process of leaving. The last 8 years of his life he worked with Several others doing Bible based weekly radio shows. www.Blogtalkradio/thehenspenshowoutreachministry Pastor Hall wrote a website www.greattribulationministries.org
that has extremely important life saving info!! Pastor Hall wrote many books that are available on Amazon. 1. The Awesome Plan of God 2. The Answer 3. Pure Grace 4. The Truth the whole truth and nothing but the Truth 5. The Armageddon Cult and some free books available on his website. Dan was a brilliant entrepreneur in the first half of his life and a talented Bible teacher, author and Pastor proclaiming the Gospel and Glory of Jesus Christ to the world. His greatest joy was sharing his love of Jesus Christ and The Holy Bible to people either one on one or in a group. His greatest desire was for people to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior and to come to know the depth and breadth Of God's love for you. Pastor Hall dearly loved Jesus Christ, his friends and family and people. Pastor Hall Has 4 children two of which pre deceased him. Michael, Tori, Holi, Brandon Hall and grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5: 8 In lieu of donations Pastor Hall would be pleased if you checked out his website www.greattribulationministries.org