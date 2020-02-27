Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel M. "Danny" Savala. View Sign Service Information River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule Street West Sacramento , CA 95691 (916)-371-4535 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule Street West Sacramento , CA 95691 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On February 18, 2020, Daniel Savala father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, suddenly passed away surrounded by family at his side. "Danny" Born January 22, 1963 preceded in death by his parents, the late Professional Boxer Trinidad Savala and Mary Santos Savala. A Native of Broderick California, along with his brothers and sisters and many family members. Danny, like his late father, became a boxer and won many amateur titles. Next to his children boxing fishing and oldies were his life and love. At best, he was the better boxer of the "The Savala Brothers". His heart was Golden. He was a loving papa and grandpa. He left behind children Jessica, Daniel Jr., Angel, Sabrina, Cassandra, Mercedes, Elena and Luisa whom he loved dearly. Also survived by siblings, Richard, Mario and Michelle Savala, Mary "Lu Lu" and Angel Gutierrez. Loved by so many. May he never be forgotten, may he Rest in Peace. We love you and thank you for all the wonderful memories you've left behind. Please join our family Friday, February 28, 2020 11am @ River Cities Funeral Chapel: 910 Soule Street West Sacramento 95691 Followed by Reception @ 1708 Lisbon Ave, West Sacramento (Bryte) 95605

