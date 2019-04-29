Born 7/14/1945 entered into rest on 4/14/2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 73. Preceded in death by his father Orvel Ferris, mother Jessie Ferris and brothers Orvel Jr. (Chuko) and Raymond Ferris. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years Olivia Ferris, children Mary (Daniel), Ricardo (Zandra), Eddie and Tommy. He served in the United States Air force from 1962-1966 where he became a Staff Sargent. He was a die-hard Raider fan an avid golfer. He will be missed by his family and friends. Memorial Service will be 5/2/2019 1:00pm at St. Mary's Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA 95820.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 29, 2019