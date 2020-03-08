Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel McNeil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel, 69, of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Danny, is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Debra; daughter Michelle (Kevin), son Philip (Rain) and granddaughter Jaclyn. He is also survived by cousin Marilyn (Mike) and their children Stephanie (Rob) and Jeff (Kathy). A lifelong Sacramentan, Danny graduated from Sac High and University of the Pacific, having practiced pharmacy for 37 years. He loved his family and friends dearly, always willing to lend a hand, caring for his and the neighborhoods yards, up for a good meal, travels and adventures or enjoying the beautiful home and garden he and Debra built. In retirement, Dan was active in the Masons, SIRS and became an avid golfer. A special thank you to the staff at the Courte of Citrus Heights, for his wonderful care over the past year. A private internment will be followed by a celebration of life at East Lawn Memorial Park Sacramento, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Noon. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the of Northern California.

