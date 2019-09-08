Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Michael Murphy Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Michael Murphy Jr. died peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Francisco on April 17, 1946 to Mae Marino (Sachetti) and Daniel Murphy Sr. Dan is survived by his loving wife Janet of 36 years, his daughter Kelly (Dave Bolognini), and his sons Jeffrey, James (Mary Murphy) and Danny (Arelyn Hernandez). He leaves behind his four grandchildrenGrace, Gian, Marcos and Madeley. Dan is also survived by his brother David (Jennifer Marino), his niece Jeanette and nephew, Matt. He also leaves behind a number of relatives and friends that he held very close to his heart. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Mae and August Marino and Daniel Michael Murphy Sr. Dan graduated from Serra Catholic High School as the school's first three-sport athlete and served as a Medic and X-Ray technician in the United States Army. He worked for Bigelow Tea for 31 years where the Bigelow family and his co-workers became his second family. Dan dedicated his time to Roseville Little League as a board member and coach where he was able to impact the lives of many. Dan was an avid 49ers and Giants fan where he shared endless memories with his family, friends and co-workers. Funeral services for Dan will be held on Friday, September, 13th at St. Rose of Lima Church at 10:00 AM. Followed by the burial service at Roseville Cemetery at 11:30, with a reception to follow at Woodcreek Golf Course. While receiving a number of chemotherapy treatments, Dan always carried a heavy heart seeing young children battle cancer. To help those children receive treatment, donations can be made in Dan's memory to by visiting:

