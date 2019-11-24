Daniel J. O'Donoghue, age 63, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in Roseville, California after a battle with cancer. Born in Madrid, Spain on August 18, 1956, Dan grew up with his three brothers and one sister in the Minneapolis area. He moved to California in 1978 and recently lived in Folsom, California. Dan attended Edina High School (1971-1974) and was active in sports and other activities with his many friends. His family relocated to California where Dan started his Sales career in Southern California. He moved to the San Jose area in 1992 where he continued in his career. His move to Folsom in 2010 allowed him to continue in his personal activities along with being close to his family members. Dan always showed the kindest interest in others and he demonstrated sincere concern for those who needed help in some way. Once one came to know 'Danno' as he was affectionately called, you would know that a smile and laugh was soon to follow. He found it in his heart to look for the good qualities in people. His family who loved him deeply, will miss him. Dan was not married and is survived by his brothers William, David, Matthew and sister Susan.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019