Daniel Phillip Basurto( Buzz), 63, peacefully passed away Saturday August 24th surrounded by family and friends from heart complications. Born and raised in Sacramento the third child born to Edward and Libby Basurto. A lifetime resident of East Sacramento, he attended Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated from Christian Brothers High School . He retired from SMUD after 30 years. He was a dedicated and loving father first and foremost . He loved listening to music , taking his dog Sweet Pea for walks along the river . Danny was a big fan of both the Oakland A's & Oakland Raiders . He is survived by his only child Laura Basurto , mother Libby Basurto, sister Irma Basurto, brother Ed Basurto (Pam Basurto), Patty Braaten (Bill Braaten), many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday September 5th at 2:00 pm , at St Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00, with a Reception immediately following.

