Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Ray Ash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Ray Ash, 76, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 17, 2019, in Sacramento, California with his wife, son, and daughter by his side. Dan, a long-time resident of Sacramento, was born in Pleasant Hill, Missouri on September 27, 1942. After serving in the US Navy, Dan taught Industrial Arts at Encina High School for 20 years. He rarely missed a Sunday service as a member of El Camino Baptist Church where he managed the food closet and started Dan's Toys giving Christmas gifts to children in need of the food closet services. He loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing, and had a passion for gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and is survived by his wife, Betty Ash; son, Daniel Ash, Jr.; daughter, Trina Knight; sister, Nanci James; brother, John Ashe; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and dear friends. He was a blessing to everyone he met and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held on July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at El Camino Baptist Church, 2805 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825. Flowers can be sent to El Camino Baptist Church for the memorial service or donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation at

Daniel Ray Ash, 76, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 17, 2019, in Sacramento, California with his wife, son, and daughter by his side. Dan, a long-time resident of Sacramento, was born in Pleasant Hill, Missouri on September 27, 1942. After serving in the US Navy, Dan taught Industrial Arts at Encina High School for 20 years. He rarely missed a Sunday service as a member of El Camino Baptist Church where he managed the food closet and started Dan's Toys giving Christmas gifts to children in need of the food closet services. He loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing, and had a passion for gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and is survived by his wife, Betty Ash; son, Daniel Ash, Jr.; daughter, Trina Knight; sister, Nanci James; brother, John Ashe; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and dear friends. He was a blessing to everyone he met and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held on July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at El Camino Baptist Church, 2805 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825. Flowers can be sent to El Camino Baptist Church for the memorial service or donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation at https://fisherhouse.org/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close