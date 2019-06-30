Daniel Ray Ash, 76, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 17, 2019, in Sacramento, California with his wife, son, and daughter by his side. Dan, a long-time resident of Sacramento, was born in Pleasant Hill, Missouri on September 27, 1942. After serving in the US Navy, Dan taught Industrial Arts at Encina High School for 20 years. He rarely missed a Sunday service as a member of El Camino Baptist Church where he managed the food closet and started Dan's Toys giving Christmas gifts to children in need of the food closet services. He loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing, and had a passion for gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and is survived by his wife, Betty Ash; son, Daniel Ash, Jr.; daughter, Trina Knight; sister, Nanci James; brother, John Ashe; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and dear friends. He was a blessing to everyone he met and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held on July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at El Camino Baptist Church, 2805 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825. Flowers can be sent to El Camino Baptist Church for the memorial service or donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation at https://fisherhouse.org/.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019