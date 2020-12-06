1/1
Daniel Ray Jurin
1962 - 2020
Daniel Ray Jurin
February 15, 1962 - October 6, 2020
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Danny was born in Oroville, CA, He lived in East Sacramento most of his life where he attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Jesuit High School. He worked in the family business for many years until he began his own 30 year website business, called Styrotrim.com. His products were noticed by HGTV's Curb Appeal and featured in one of their episodes.
Dan liked adventures with speed including, roller skating, water/snow skiing, whitewater rafting, and parasailing. His only international trip was to China. In 2012 he did a cross country trip to North Carolina to visit corporate Lowes, which was his largest account. From there to New Castle, PA to repair his rental house he purchased online. After finishing the work on the house, he liked the area and decided to stay.
Dan is survived by his son Jeffrey, his parents Diana and Thomas Jurin, sister Kristine McMurry (John), brother Michael (Diane), nieces: Hannah, Blaire, nephews: James, Zak, and ex-wife Susan.
Special thanks to Chapel of the Valley funeral home for handling all the out of state arrangements in bringing Dan back to Sacramento. His favorite place was Fort Bragg, Ca, where the family has plans to someday spread his ashes.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Valley Mortuary
1755 East Avenue R
Palmdale, CA 93550
(661)947-7118
