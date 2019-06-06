Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Robinson, born October 1, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, died on May 8, 2019 at the Sacramento Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Mather, California, after a long battle with various illnesses. He is survived by his three children (with former wife, Denise Robinson): Deborah Denise Lobre (Larry), Daniel Felton Robinson, and Anthony Nicholas Robinson (Alison), and four grandchildren: Nicole Lobre, Jonathon Adam Robinson, Savanna Marie Robinson, and Courtney Renae Robinson. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Greene, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton Robinson and Lola Robinson, brother, LeRoy Robinson, and sisters, Helen Dawson, Mary Shaw, and Sadie Picardo. He joined the United States Air Force on October 3, 1957 and served for almost 30 years. He had numerous assignments that included being stationed in Greece, New York, France, New Mexico, and California where he was last assigned to the 323rd Training Wing at Mather Air Force Base, California. He was a combat Vietnam War Veteran. During his military career, his awards and recognition included the following: Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal and Military Merit Medal (awarded by Republic of Vietnam).

Daniel Robinson, born October 1, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, died on May 8, 2019 at the Sacramento Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Mather, California, after a long battle with various illnesses. He is survived by his three children (with former wife, Denise Robinson): Deborah Denise Lobre (Larry), Daniel Felton Robinson, and Anthony Nicholas Robinson (Alison), and four grandchildren: Nicole Lobre, Jonathon Adam Robinson, Savanna Marie Robinson, and Courtney Renae Robinson. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Greene, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton Robinson and Lola Robinson, brother, LeRoy Robinson, and sisters, Helen Dawson, Mary Shaw, and Sadie Picardo. He joined the United States Air Force on October 3, 1957 and served for almost 30 years. He had numerous assignments that included being stationed in Greece, New York, France, New Mexico, and California where he was last assigned to the 323rd Training Wing at Mather Air Force Base, California. He was a combat Vietnam War Veteran. During his military career, his awards and recognition included the following: Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal and Military Merit Medal (awarded by Republic of Vietnam). Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close