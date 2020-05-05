A Christian man who had a passion for his faith, family and friends. His deepest desire was, first and foremost, to make his love known to his children, as well as his large extended family and friends. He loved the wonderful fellowship that surrounded countless holiday and birthday celebrations. He worked from the shores of Hawaii to the shores of Maine in the Telecommunications field, making many friends along the way. Survived by his loving children, Merranda, James and Kelly, two grandchildren who melted his heart, Gabriella and Uriah, his proud and loving father, Dan Kairn, loving birth mother Jackie Hart as well as his 7 siblings. He is preceded in death by his loving "Mom", Willa Kairn and his sister Jeanine Hart. Dan will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



