Daniel (Dan) William Smith passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Dan was born in Burbank, CA November 26, 1952 and moved to Sacramento with his family in 1956. He graduated from Encina High School, Chico State, and McGeorge School of Law. Dan worked as an attorney in Sacramento for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was a skilled woodworker, passionate traveler, and a lover of all outdoor activities. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Doris Smith and brother Steve. He leaves behind his beloved children, Phillip and Alison Smith and their mother, Marcia Quinn, sister's Kathy Smith and Susan Azevedo, his girlfriend Sharon Vroman, and many dear friends. Friends are invited to join the Smith family to celebrate Dan's life on November 10, 2019 from 2pm-5pm. If you would like further information regarding the celebration of life, please email Alison Smith at

