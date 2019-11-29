Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle A. Eger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danielle Alyse Davis Eger passed away on November 13, 2019 because of an aneurysm. She had just recently moved with her young family to Fort Lewis, Washington from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She was born on December 30th, 1988 in Sacramento, California to Michael and Diana Davis. She is survived by her husband of nine years Benjamin J Eger, young sons Benjamin Junior and William ages 7 and 4 respectively. Left to remember her are also her sisters Mikayla and MacKenzie, Uncles D.Martin and Mark, grandmothers Lynn and Beulah, several cousins and many friends. Dani graduated from Casa Robles in 2007. She love being a wife and mom, and will be greatly missed. She was an organ donor and has helped prolong the lives of several individuals. She was deeply loved and greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 30th at First Baptist Church of Orangevale at 11 am.

