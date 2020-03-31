Our beloved Mother, grandmother Danielle "Danny" Delavan of Orangevale passed peacefully on March 24. She was 81. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Delavan; FOUR children - Debbie Irvin, Susan Bair, Charisse Mcdonald, Robert Hitson; NINE grandchildren - Aaron Irvin, Angela Pilch; Jared, Tyler, David Bair, Ashley Cookson; Jessica Richardson, Erica Kephart, Alex Hitson; SEVENTEEN great grandchildren - Brianna LeDoux, Bella Berghuis; Brendan, Aidan, Gavan Irvin; Elijah Bair; Kaleb, Kaydence, Neeka Bair; Daisha, Noah Bair; Lily, Evelyn, June Cookson; Cynthia, Jaxson Richardson; Brittin Kephart and number eighteen is on the way. James and Danielle are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Tempo Park Ward - and prominent members of the community. Danielle's career was working in law defending first-time offenders. She thought all people deserved a second chance and coordinated with Judges commuting their sentences to appropriate community programs. Although flowers will be accepted at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights - Danielle's request was donations be to . There will be a small, private gathering that is not open to the public due to public health concerns. However, services will be Live-Streamed. Interment following at Sylvan District Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2020