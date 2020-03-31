Danielle Delavan (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle Delavan.
Service Information
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA
95610
(916)-725-2109
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Our beloved Mother, grandmother Danielle "Danny" Delavan of Orangevale passed peacefully on March 24. She was 81. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Delavan; FOUR children - Debbie Irvin, Susan Bair, Charisse Mcdonald, Robert Hitson; NINE grandchildren - Aaron Irvin, Angela Pilch; Jared, Tyler, David Bair, Ashley Cookson; Jessica Richardson, Erica Kephart, Alex Hitson; SEVENTEEN great grandchildren - Brianna LeDoux, Bella Berghuis; Brendan, Aidan, Gavan Irvin; Elijah Bair; Kaleb, Kaydence, Neeka Bair; Daisha, Noah Bair; Lily, Evelyn, June Cookson; Cynthia, Jaxson Richardson; Brittin Kephart and number eighteen is on the way. James and Danielle are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Tempo Park Ward - and prominent members of the community. Danielle's career was working in law defending first-time offenders. She thought all people deserved a second chance and coordinated with Judges commuting their sentences to appropriate community programs. Although flowers will be accepted at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights - Danielle's request was donations be to . There will be a small, private gathering that is not open to the public due to public health concerns. However, services will be Live-Streamed. Interment following at Sylvan District Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.