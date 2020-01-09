Danny "Dan" Bert Hudgins, 89, of Fair Oaks, California, passed away on December 24, 2019, of natural causes. He was born in Commerce, Texas on January 26, 1930 to Jones Marion and Ellie Hudgins. He married Dorothy Reed on December 10, 1948; they were married for 59 years. Danny and Dorothy were blessed with 4 children: Teri (Daryl) Prouty, Dan (Karen) Hudgins, Kristin (Jeff) Sterett, and Steve (Sarah) Hudgins; 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. The last of his generation of Hudgins', Danny was preceded in death by his parents and 9 brothers and sisters. Prior to moving to Fair Oaks several years ago, Danny lived in Placerville for 35 years. During his working years, his career took him and his family to N.J., N.C., and Eureka, CA before finally retiring from Aerojet after 37 years. Among Dan's many interests and hobbies, he most enjoyed working on a variety of old cars and collecting antiques with his wife, Dottie. He also volunteered for multiple El Dorado County public service organizations. The family would like to thank the staff of Fair Oaks Estates and Green Valley Hospice for their loving care. A private "Celebration of Life" was held on January 4, 2020 in Placerville. Comments can be posted on Danny's Online Tribute Wall found under Foothillcremation.com. Danny will rest beside his beloved wife, Dottie, in Placerville, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his honor to the Snowline Hospice Organization of Placerville or Fair Oaks, California. Snowlinehospice.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 9, 2020