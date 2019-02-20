Danny Jessie McMurray Sr.

Danny Jessie McMurray Sr. 7/5/1942-2/1/2019. Born in San Bernardino, Ca. Relocated to Sacramento, Ca in 1963. For over 30 years he was an Auto Body Specialist. Danny's love for cars grew as a young boy working alongside his dad. He is survived by his granddaughter, Tierra Philips; great-granddaugh-ter, Zian Batiste; sister, Ilene Feltus; brothers, Christopher and Darrol McMurray. Services Thur., Feb. 21 at Morgan Jones, 11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019
